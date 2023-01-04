UP Local Body Polls: SC Stays Allahabad HC Order To Hold Elections Without OBC Quota

In relief for UP government, the top court today has stayed the earlier order of Allahabad High that said urban body polls must be held without OBC reservation. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The Supreme Court has stayed the Allahabad High Court's order that directed Uttar Pradesh Government to hold urban local body polls without providing reservation for candidates of Other Backward Classes. The Allahabad High Court had said that the polls should be held by January without the provision of reservations for OBCs.

A two judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took cognisance of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, and directed that a panel appointed by the state government will have to make decisions in issues related to the OBC quota for the local bodies poll by March 31, 2023. The top court has allowed the state government to appoint administrators after the term of elected representatives gets over.

Following this directive from the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was quick to respond saying, "The Government of Uttar Pradesh will cooperate in the completion of civic elections by implementing OBC reservation within the time limit given by the Supreme Court", as quoted by ANI.

These administrators however will not be able to take major policy decisions, according to a report by PTI. Supreme Court had earlier agreed to entertain Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the high court order.

Earlier today, the Samajwadi Party had filed a Special Leave Petition against the Allahabad High Court's order that was passed by its Lucknow Bench.

"On the direction of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, we have filed SLP in SC. We hope that the court's verdict would preserve reservations for OBC," said Advocate Rajpal Kashyap, representing the state's principal opposition party, as quoted by ANI.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had on December 27 ordered the State Election Commission to notify elections for the urban local bodies with immediate effect and without the OBC quotas.

Kashyap also claimed that the High Court gave an order against OBC reservation because of BJP's poor lobbying as the ruling party is against reservation.

"We have approached SC for the same. SP will fight for OBC reservation under the supervision of Akhilesh Yadav," Samajwadi Party's advocate said.

High court's argument was that until the triple test formula mandated by the Supreme Court is completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for backward classes can be provided in urban local body polls.

(With agency inputs)