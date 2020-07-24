The Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended four police officials including ASP Aparna Gupta for laxity in probing the kidnapping of a lab technician in Kanpur.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended four police officials including ASP Aparna Gupta for laxity in probing the kidnapping of a lab technician in Kanpur. The police said Sanjeet Yadav was killed by the kidnappers was killed within a week of being held captive. However, his body has not been recovered yet.

Yadav was kidnapped from the city’s Barra area on June 22 while on the way home from work. Last week, the victim's family alleged that they managed to arrange Rs 30 lakh on UP Police's insistence. captors took the money but they did not release him. All this while, the police did not do anything, according to a report in India Today.

Later on, the family claimed that Police pressured them to say that ‘no money was taken from them’. Police said on Thursday that a few arrests have been made in the case and the arrested men also include Sanjeet’s “friends and ex-colleagues”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that several suspects were detained and grilled intensively, and two of them confessed to the crime.

He said the accused initially tried to mislead the police, but later they disclosed that they kidnapped 27-year-old S Yadav, and killed him either on June 26 or June 27.

They further confessed that they disposed of Yadav's body in Pandu river, the SSP said, adding that the accused had worked together with Yadav in another pathology lab.

The family had earlier appeared before the media and claimed that they had thrown a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from a flyover to railway tracks in the presence of police and also did whatever the kidnappers demanded, but the accused did not free the victim.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma