UP Kabaddi Players Served Food Kept On Toilet Floor; Anurag Thakur Assures Strict Action | Watch

A VIDEO from Uttar Pradesh that shows food being served to Kabaddi players in a toilet has created a huge sensation on the internet with netizens raising questions about the government.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that strict action will be taken against the accused contractor and officers.

"I've directed strict action against the accused contractor and officers. I have also directed that the contractor be blacklisted for the future," said Thakur.

Reportedly, the video was captured by some players on September 16, 2022, during an Under-17 state-level kabaddi tournament for girls in Saharanpur, and has now taken over the internet.

The video was shared by Y Satish Reddy, a social media covener of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, on social media. Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "Food served to kabaddi players in UttarPradesh kept in toilet. Is this how BJP respects the players? Shameful!."

The one-minute-long video shows the rice kept on the toilet floor. The camera also shows urinals and a wash basin in the frame. The players, meanwhile, can be seen taking the food and coming out of the toilet.

The camera then pans to show two workers picking up the food utensil and bringing it outside the room.

As per the reports of the news agency IANS, the district sports officer in Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, has been suspended following reports that food that was served to players was kept in the toilet of the sports complex.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that Animesh Saxena has been suspended with immediate effect. The state government had directed ADM Finance and Revenue, Rajnish Kumar Mishra, to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the players claimed that they were being served half-cooked food which was kept in the toilet due to a shortage of space. The Directorate of Sports had sought a reply from the district magistrate on the incident.

The incident has also led to massive outrage on social media. Jayant Singh, the president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) shared the tweet and called it "disrespectful". Taking a jibe at BJP, he wrote, This is an insult to the players." He further added, "It seems that those who enjoy power only see their convenience, everyone else should be self-reliant!"

On September 16, the first day of the three-day sub-junior girls' Kabaddi competition, the players were served half-cooked rice for lunch, when the players raised questions about the undercooked rice, the cook picked up the rice layer and placed it in the toilet. Inside the toilet, some 'pooris' were found lying on a piece of paper on the floor. Apart from this, many players had to eat only vegetables and salads for lunch.

(With inputs from IANS)