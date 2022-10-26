UP Hospital, Under Radar For Transfusing 'Mosambi Juice' To Dengue Patient, Gets Demolition Notice

DAYS after a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj died after a private hospital allegedly gave 'mosambi juice' instead of platelets, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has issued a notice against the Global Hospital, which was sealed by the health department, to vacate the building by October 28. The authority termed the building as "illegally constructed" and it is likely to be bulldozed.

The Development officials have said during the investigation it was revealed that the building in which the Global Hospital and Trauma Center was running is illegal. The official said no approval was taken before the construction and a warning has been issued to bulldoze the illegally constructed building if the response does not come from the hospital administration on time.

The hospital came under scanner for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets into a dengue patient who died later. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action against the hospital will be taken if it is found guilty.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering 'Mausambi' juice to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to the matter, the hospital owner Saurabh Mishra alleged that the patient's attendants were responsible for bringing the platelets. "We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic," the hospital owner, as quoted by the news agency ANI said.

The hospital owner said the patient was referred to a higher centre after the attendants requested to do so following the deterioration in the health of the patient. Mishra said that the patient had not breathed in his hospital last, adding, he said the patient died in another hospital.