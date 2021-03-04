Sarvesh Kumar beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking calmly with the severed head triggering panic in the area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking and gruesome incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district beheaded his 17-year-old daughter on Wednesday morning and also tried to reach the nearby police station with the severed head. According to the police, the man took the grisly step after he caught his daughter in an objectional position with a man.

The accused, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking calmly with the severed head triggering panic in the area. The locals of the village who spotted Sarvesh with the head later called the police.

Two police officers reached the spot immediately and started filming Sarvesh Kumar with the severed head. They also asked him his name and whose head it was. Sarvesh, unfazed by the gruesome incident, replied to the police officers without hesitation.

The video of Sarvesh walking down the street with a severed head has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sarvesh admits that he beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon and said that he was not happy with the relationship of her daughter with a man. Sarvesh, in the video, can be heard as saying: "I did it. There was no one else. I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room".

The police officers later asked him to put the severed head of his 17-year-old daughter down and sit by the roadside. Sarvesh did what he was asked without any hesitation. The police officials later brought him to the police station and arrested him. Senior Police Official of Hardoi district, Anurag Vats, as quoted by NDTV said that the police will be filing charges against Sarvesh soon.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is at the top of the list of crimes against women in 2019, the data released by the National Crime Record Bureau in September last years showed. Uttar Pradesh also had the highest number of crimes against female children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases, followed by Maharashtra (6,402) and Madhya Pradesh (6,053).

