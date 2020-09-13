The temporary employees will not receive allowances and other benefits and will be evaluated every six months for the first five years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling a major overhaul in the recruitment process for state employees of group B and C, including a proposed mandatory five-year contractual service at the start.

As per the proposal, the temporary employees will not receive allowances and other benefits and will be evaluated every six months for the first five years. The six monthly assessment will be carried out by a committe at the department level. Those failing to score sixty per cent in the tests will be removed from the service, as per a report by Dainik Jagran.

Under the existing system, the employees are appointed on a probation period of at most two years, during which they receive allowances and other benefits like the permanent employees. These employees work under the supervision of their senior officers during this period, and are later made permanent.

Under the new proposal, only those employees who score more than sixty percent in every test for five years will be given permanent employment.

Department of Appointment and Personnel is preparing to place the proposal before the cabinet. The government will ask all the departments to give their suggestions on the new formula. The proposal seeks to increase the efficiency of the new employees and reduce the government’s expenditure on salaries.

The proposal has come at a time when India is facing a major job crunch amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Government jobs are the most sought-after career options in India owing to perks such as high entry-level salaries and job security.

