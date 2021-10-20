New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ended the COVID night curfew across the state. The decision was taken keeping in mind the decreasing number of Coronavirus cases in the state. The state government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am every day in UP in light of the pandemic.

On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi has issued orders to all the Divisional Commissioners, Additional Director Generals of Police, Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police and district officers to end the night curfew.

“On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM is being lifted in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Reportedly, 40 districts in Uttar Pradesh have already been declared COVID-19 free. These include Amroha, Ayodhya, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Mirzapur, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddhartha Nagar, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur and Unnao.

Earlier in September, the state government had revised the timings of the night curfew. The night curfew was imposed from 11 pm to 6 am everyday in place of 10 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said. Further, 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha