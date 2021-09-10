The decision was taken on demands of saints and local political representatives of the Braj region (Mathura-Vrindavan) who sought a ban on the sale of alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared a 10 sq/km area of Mathura-Vrindavan as a pilgrimage site and banned the sale of liquor and meat in the area. Earlier last month, the UP government had announced that meat and liquor will be banned in 'pavitra tirth sthals'.

The chief minister made this announcement while speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme. He suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing huge quantities of animal milk.

22 municipal wards falling within 10 square kilometres area of the birthplace of Lord Krishna have been declared as pilgrimage sites. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in all the seven pilgrimage sites of Mathura.

He had also directed the district administration to send a proposal for this. According to the Department of Charitable Affairs, 7 areas of Mathura have recently been given the status of pilgrimage areas.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan