New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Saturday promulgated the Yogi Adityanath Government's new anti-conversion law. The 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020' became law in UP after the Governor's nod. On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had cleared an executive order to check forced religious conversions after CM Yogi Adityanath's warning on "Love Jihad". The executive order came a day after the Allahabad High Court overturned its previous judgment which held that religious conversion "just for the purpose of marriage", was unacceptable.

During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, CM Yogi had announced that his government will bring a law against 'Love-Jihad', a right-wing terminology to describe a marriage between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man. According to the law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion is solely for that purpose and violators may face a jail term up to 10 years. Also, those willing to convert after the marriage will need to apply to the district magistrate for the same.

Adityanath had cited the Allahabad High Court order which was later overturned by the same court and issued a veiled threat by using the Hindu funeral chant "Ram naam satya" for "those who... play with our sisters' respect".

On Monday, a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal ruled that two of its earlier verdicts — which said that religious conversion solely for the purpose of marriage was prohibited — are incorrect and do not lay down "good law".

"None of these judgments dealt with the issue of life and liberty of two matured individuals in choosing a partner or their right to freedom of choice as to with whom they would like to live. We hold the judgments in Noor Jahan and Priyanshi as not laying good law," Bar and Bench quoted the HC as observing.

The court said that it doesn't see them as Hindu and Muslim but two grown-ups who want to live together of their own free will. Besides Uttar Pradesh, several other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Assam have also prepared drafts to pass similar laws.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma