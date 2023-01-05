UP Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi To Hold Roadshow In Mumbai, Sanjay Raut Calls It 'Political Business'

SHIV SENA (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday questioned the need for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai, terming it as 'political business'. CM Yogi who is currently on a two-day visit to Mumbai will flag off his roadshow today to draw domestic attention ahead of the Global Investors Summit meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10.

"Yogi is welcome to come and discuss investment prospects for UP... But what is the need for him to hold a roadshow in Mumbai? It is nothing but politics of business and this must stop," said Raut, as quoted by news agency IANS responded sharply.

Sena leader said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be attending the upcoming World Economic Forum meet in Davos (Switzerland) next fortnight. "Do you expect them (Shinde-Fadnavis) to carry out a roadshow on the streets of Davos... Then why does Yogi come to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai," Raut pointed out.

As per the state government, quoted by ANI, the roadshow of the UP Chief Minister, which is scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai. During the event, CM Yogi will present a picture of the "emerging Uttar Pradesh" and he will also meet the representatives of major industrial groups in the country and invite them to invest in UP.

Today he will begin meetings with bankers and people associated with the fintech sector. He will take part in the Mumbai roadshow following this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other prominent Union Ministers will attend the three-day UP Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh as special guests.

(With Agencies Inputs)