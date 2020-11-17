The sexual abuse of children took place across three districts of the state - Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The CBI on Tuesday arrested a junion engineer working with Uttar Pradesh's Irrigation Department has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing around 50 children, agedn between five and 16 years of age, over a period of 10 years.

The accused government official was also reportedly selling videos and photographs of the heinous acts online.

The engineer allegedly abuse children across three districts of the state - Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur. The accused was arrested from Banda and is likely to be produced before a court. He was arrested from Banda and is likely to be produced before the competent court soon.

During searches, the CBI has recovered eight mobile phones, cash around eight lakh, laptop, and other digital evidence carrying huge amount of child sexual abuse material, police official said.

It is alleged that the junior engineer was operational for the last 10 years, mainly contacting and sharing child sexual abuse material with other paedophiles globally using dark net and cloud services abroad, they said.

He is understood to have told the investigators that he used to bribe the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to keep their mouth shut about his activities, they said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta