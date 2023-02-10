'UP Driving Growth Of New India, No More Known As Bimaru State': PM Modi At Global Investors Summit

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the three-day Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow and projected the state in new light saying that "once a Bimaru state is now known for its good governance". PM Modi said that developments were happening in the fields of electricity, connectivity and infrastructure in the state, only after the switch of power in 2017.

Addressing the Global Investors Summit, the prime minister said, "Uttar Pradesh's growth has been noteworthy. People used to say that it was hard to develop UP and the law and order situation could not be improved. UP was known for scams and no one had any hopes for UP. But, within just five to six years, UP has established a new identity for itself. Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability."

Also Watch:

PM Modi said that there was a time when UP was referred to by the acronym 'Bimaru', but the state had established a new identity in recent years. PM Modi said that there has been a tremendous improvement in the state's infrastructure and it will be known as the only state in the country with five international airports.

Bimaru states is a term used to refer to states that perform poorly on economic and social parameters. It is also an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and is considered derogatory for having casteist undertones.

Prime Minister said more than 60 per cent of India's total mobile production is in UP. One of the country's two defence corridors is in UP. There are also endless possibilities here regarding fisheries, dairy and food processing.

In UP, PM said there are several new initiatives in dairy, fisheries, agriculture, food processing sectors and natural farming. "Today, India is focused on crop diversification and reducing the input cost of farmers. Hence, the government is putting a lot of effort in promoting natural farming," he said.

The Global Investors Summit being held in Uttar Pradesh is a three-day event, that started today and is scheduled to end on February 12. The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to attract big-ticket investment with an aim to make Uttar Pradesh a $ 1 trillion economy.

The summit is trying to be a platform for bringing various policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and political leaders under one hood. Other political leaders present at the event are Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



(With Agencies Inputs)