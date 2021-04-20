Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that all the citizens of the state aged above 18 years will get free of cost vaccine from May 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that all the citizens of the state aged above 18 years will get free of cost vaccine from May 1. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Dear countrymen, Today it has been decided in the meeting of Council of Ministers that COVID-19 vaccination of all the people above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh will be made free by @UPGovt. Corona will lose, India will win ...," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.

"The PM's decision will help in better management of COVID and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus. We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources," the CM said, according to a statement.

The Centre on Monday announced that all those aged above 18 years will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1. It also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for the 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement by the Union Health Ministry said.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc., would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

The decision also comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government was making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine reaches all nooks and corners of the country.

He said the nation now has vaccines to support India's cold chain system and noted that it has launched the world's largest vaccination campaign with two made-in-India vaccines.

India is the fastest in the world to administer 10 crore, 11 crore and now 12 crore vaccine doses, he said, as he dwelt at length during his short speech about a string of announcements made by his government to deal with the worst health crisis ever to hit the country.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta