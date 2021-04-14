Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Cases: With 20,510 cases, this is the biggest rise in daily cases in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh saw its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases as it reported 20,510 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest rise in daily cases in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On Tuesday, the state had reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 cases, which further increased to over 20,000 today. The records spikes in infections have taken the active cases to 1,11,835. Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar are the worst-hit cities in the state.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He had isolated himself even before the test results on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

"All the activities of the government are running normally. Those who came in my contact should undergo testing and take precautions," the chief minister said.

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the UP government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where COVID-19 has spread at alarming rate in the last two or three weeks saying if the situation is not handled carefully and cautiously it may lead to complete collapse of the public health system.

The high court, which favoured restriction on public gatherings to 50 persons, also asked authorities to give priority to public health over elections (panchayat).

"We understand that complete lockdown for weeks together may not be feasible but looking to the current surge of pandemic, we direct the government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where spread has increased alarmingly, for at least two weeks or three weeks and at least immediately all public gatherings must be restricted to 50 persons," a bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar said.

The high court directed the Centre and the State Government to ensure sufficient production of Remdesivir drug by making its raw materials available to pharma companies and ensuring its supply in open market and to take stern action against those who are hoarding it and are involved in its black marketing.

