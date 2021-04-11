Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: The order comes after Adityanath held a high-level meet with senior officials on Saturday evening and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the state to control crowd gathering during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Ramzan as the second wave of coronavirus grips India. In his order, Adityanath has ordered officials to ensure that not more than five people are allowed to enter the religious places in the state.

The order comes after Adityanath held a high-level meet with senior officials on Saturday evening and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state. Notably, Navaratri will start from April 14 while Ramzan will begin from April 13.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has also directed the authorities to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow in the next 24 hours and another 2,000 beds in a week. He has also asked officials to increase contact tracing per patient to 30 from 15.

Also Read -- UP COVID Restrictions: Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad and 5 other districts; check timings, curbs here

"This means that additional 4,000 ICU beds will be created in Lucknow to tackle the COVID-19 menace. The chief minister has directed the district administration to put more ambulances on the duty," news agency PTI quoted a senior UP government official as saying.

Like other parts of the country, UP has also been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases with the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19. On Saturday, the state reported more than 12,700 COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 6.76 lakh. It also reported 48 fresh fatalities, pushing the death toll above 9,000.

The continuous spike in coronavirus cases has forced the Yogi government to impose night curfew in ten districts of Uttar Pradesh -- including Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and state capital Lucknow. The UP government is also preparing to ramp up the vaccination drive as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the pandemic.

"Eligible people should join 4-day Tika Utsav. People above 45 can register themselves at their nearby vaccination centres to be part of the campaign. We are running vaccination drive at 6,000 centres," Adityanath said earlier in the day, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma