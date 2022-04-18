Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday announced that in view of an increase in Covid-19 cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.

This comes as Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported a 141 per cent spike in numbers, with 540 cases this week as opposed to 224 in the last. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that wearing masks in public places would not be compulsory from April 1. The state government had withdrawn all COVID-19 restrictions keeping in mind the declining number of COVID cases.

However, now the Health authorities across Noida are on alert as Gautam Buddha Nagar district reported 65 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. Out of the 65 people, 19 are students as per reports.

Further, the district has about 332 active cases presently, and the positivity rate in the areas has also increased to about 15 per cent. The authorities are conducting nearly 1000 tests every day.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur professors have claimed that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is likey in India. However, at 27, the weekly COVID toll remained the lowest in 2 years.

India reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 214 deaths, and 1,985 recoveries. The country's daily Covid infections witnessed a jump of 89.8 per cent on Monday from yesterday's 1,150 cases. This came after a steady decline in new Covid cases in the last couple of weeks after the third wave in January-February caused due to the Omicron variant.

The daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise to 0.83 per cent (on Monday) from 0.31 per cent (on Sunday). The weekly positivity rate rose from 0.27 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.32 (on Monday). Currently, the Uttar Pradesh state authorities are monitoring the situation.

