Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that schools across the state will remain closed for Classes 1 to 9 until January 14, 2022 the day of Makar Sankranti. From January 6, the night curfew hours will also be extended from 11 pm to 5 am now to 10 pm to 6 am. The government also said that an RT-PCR negative report not less than 48 hours old will be compulsory for all the pilgrims coming to ‘Prayagraj Magh Mela’.

The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his team and members of Health Advisory Board on Tuesday evening.

The government said that the gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, banquets and other public places will function at 50 per cent of total capacity in the districts with more than 1,000 active case load.

In weddings and other functions taking place in closed places, not more than 100 people are allowed to gather. For gatherings in open spaces, 50 per cent of the total capacity of the ground can be filled.

Meanwhile, the government said that the vaccination for students between the age group of 15 and 18 years will continue even during the holidays.

Use of face masks and sanitisers remains compulsory at public places. The government has given instructions to the districts to make Covid Help Desks functional with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private, trust etc. institutions, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels-restaurants, industrial units of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials to make the facility of genome sequencing available in major medical institutions of Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

“Genome sequencing is being done in many institutions of the state for accurate identification of Covid-19 variants. Seeing the rise in cases, it is necessary to increase the means of genome sequencing," he had said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma