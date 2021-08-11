Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday eased the restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The movement of people will now be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays from Saturday, 14 August onwards. Meanwhile, the Corona curfew on Sundays will continue for the immediate future.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere, one of the officials present in the meeting was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The increased police patrolling, however, will continue in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to continue the police patrolling to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday were the weekly closure days.

An official spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government told news agency PTI that there has been a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the state, adding that there is not a single coronavirus patient in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts. The recovery rate reportedly stands at 98.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the vaccination camps are being organised in the premises of universities, schools and colleges for students above 18 years of age in the wake of scheduled reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that according to the recommendations of a state-level advisory committee of health experts, physical education should be started with a 50 per cent capacity in the secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions after August 15.

The classes should be run in two shifts and full care should be taken to ensure adherence to Covid protocols, CM Yogi was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma