New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday night announced imposition of a nine-hour night curfew in Lucknow from April 8 to 16. The night curfew will be imposed in areas under Lucknow Municipal Corporation between 9 pm and 6 am.

The move comes in wake of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital city which reported over 1,000 fresh infections and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

The night curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow.

As per media reports, the authorities are also set to impose a nine-hour night curfew in Varanasi from April 8. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

During the 9-hour curfew, supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and petrol-diesel will continue. Those exempted during the curfew hours include government and semi-government officials working in night shifts and private sector employees involved in essential services.

People moving in the railway station, bus station and airport can move by showing their tickets, the official said.

District magistrates in Uttar Pradesh have been given the authority to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in their respective areas if faced with more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

District Magistrate, Lucknow said in a tweet on Wednesday that educational institutions would be closed in the district till April 15. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and para medical institutions, he said.

All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday. He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.

The state reported 6,023 infections and 40 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,45,930 and death toll to 8,964. Of these cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur.

The imposition of night curfew in UP's capital city follows similar curbs being announced by Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 infections in the second wave of coronavirus.

