Moradabad Coronavirus Restrictions: As per the guidelines by the Moradabad district administration, the night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 6 am in the morning.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday imposed a night curfew in the city till April 16. As per the guidelines by the Moradabad district administration, the night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 6 am in the morning.

The guidelines further read that people engaged in all essential and emergency services will be allowed to continue their work during the night curfew hours. It also said that people coming to and from railway stations and interstate bus terminals would be allowed to travel but would need to show their tickets.

In its guidelines, the district administration in Moradabad also asked people to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions to control the spread of the deadly infection in the city, adding that appropriate actions will be taken by the officials against the violators.

The night curfew in Moradabad was imposed a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meet with chief ministers of all states and said that India should focus on micro-containment zones and 'corona curfews'.

Meanwhile, several other districts in Uttar Pradesh -- including Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly -- have already imposed a night curfew amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also held a crucial meet with officials from all districts of Uttar Pradesh and had asked them to make sure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has more than 39,000 active coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 9,003. Meanwhile, more than 6.06 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma