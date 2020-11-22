UP Coronavirus News: The Uttar Pradesh government will test all people coming in from Delhi via buses, trains and planes for coronavirus.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: With a surge in coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to test all people coming from Delhi.

In a statement, UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari also said that the state government might all reduce the limit number of guests for marriages. The state government on October 15 had allowed 200 guests at weddings with proper safety protocols.

"We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event," Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, forcing the neighbouring states and cities to restrict the movement of people.

Earlier, the local administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Faridabad and Gurugram had decided to randomly test passengers coming in from the national capital.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have also been rising in UP. According to the information provided by the state health department, the novel coronavirus infected over 2,300 and claimed 24 lives in UP in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said that the deadly pathogen, which was first reported in India on January 30 this year, has affected 5.24 lakh people and claimed more than 7,500 lives in Uttar Pradesh so far.

Amid this, the Centre has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh to support it in COVID-19 response and management.

The Health Ministry said that the three-member teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID cases and support the State's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma