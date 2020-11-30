UP Coronavirus News: The Yogi government is considering re-imposing restrictions in the state amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the state.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has reportedly directed the officials to impose night curfew in worst-affected districts of the state.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the state Chief Secretary has ordered district magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh to assess the COVID-19 situation and impose night curfew and Section 144 CrCP to check the spread of the deadly pathogen.

Over the last few days, coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh have been surging at an alarming rate. Amid this, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has re-imposed several restrictions and is urging people to take all necessary precautions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma