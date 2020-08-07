Inspector Indrajeet Singh Bhadauriya was tested negative for coronavirus twice between July 23 and July 31. His condition, though, continued to worsen and he was admitted to a Lucknow hospital before being shifted to another facility, where he died on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 47-year old police inspector from Unnao, who was diagnosed negative for coronavirus twice, died of respiratory failure a few days after the third test at a Lucknow hospital revealed him to be COVID-19 positive.

Inspector Indrajeet Singh Bhadauriya was tested negative for coronavirus twice between July 23 and July 31. His condition though continued to worsen and he was admitted to a Lucknow hospital before being shifted to another facility, where he died on Thursday, as per a report by NDTV.

Bhadauriya had attended a session at a police training school in the state's Meerut district. Upon returning to Shahjahanpur on July 23, he complained of a cough and nasal congestion.

Bhadauriya tested negative at the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) — a quicker but less reliable method. His second test was the RT-PCR test, though that too returned a negative result, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Shahjahnpur.

Bhadauriya was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district who joined the police force as a Constable in 1989. Last month, he had been promoted to the position of Inspector.

Inspector Bhadauriya is survived by his wife and two children - a daughter and a son.

India's coronavirus tally crossed the grim mark of 20 lakh after after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 62,537 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

India has a fatality rate of 2.07 percent, which is one of the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 6,07,384 while 13,78,105 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospital. The recovery rate stands at 67.62 per cent.

