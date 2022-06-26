UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi After Bird Hit

Helicopter carrying UP CM Yogi Adityanath approaches to land, before his election campaign rally for the upcoming Assam assembly polls, in Hojai. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Varanasi after it hit a bird on Sunday. The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

“A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said. The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Varanasi, later took a flight to Lucknow.

Officials said that a bird hit the window of the Lucknow-bound helicopter after it took off from Varanasi. The pilot then requested an emergency landing. The CM returned to the circuit house after the incident and later reached the airport and left for Lucknow from a state plane.