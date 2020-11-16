Yogi Adityanath was stuck in Kedarnath due to adverse weather conditions following a snowfall. The UP CM had also shared a video of him going to the Kedarnath Dham amid heavy snowfall.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat were stuck at Kedarnath due to adverse weather conditions, said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DG Law and Order on Sunday. The UP CM had gone to Kedarnath for 'darshan' and was scheduled to visit Badrinath.

However, he could not leave after visiting the Kedarnath Dham due to adverse weather conditions. He was also accompanied by Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat during his temple visit.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are stuck at Kedarnath due to weather conditions following snowfall," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

The UP CM had also shared a video of him walking in snow-laden mountains. He was surrounded by a group of security personnel during his visit.

Earlier on Sunday, he praised the efforts of CM Rawat in redeveloping the Kedarnath Dham areas after the 2013 deluge that left the area devastated. Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and CM Rawat's hard work ensured the redevelopment of the temple area happen on priority.

बाबा केदारनाथ जी का आदेश आया और आज हम उनके श्री चरणों में दर्शनार्थ पहुंचे हैं... pic.twitter.com/m6OiVjnvDP — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 15, 2020

UPDATE: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have reached Gauchar. They were stuck at Kedarnath due to weather conditions following snowfall, reports news agency ANI.

