The event, which will be organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: The national capital region (NCR), which includes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and several other cities, has vast potential and can play a crucial role in the development of India and Uttar Pradesh. Thus to highlight the potential of the NCR, Jagran Prakashan Ltd has decided to organise Jagran Vimarsh with a topic 'UP-NCR: Hopes and Challenges'.

The event, which will be organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

The event will begin from 10.00 am on Wednesday with an inaugural address from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and continue till 4.30 pm. Several Union Ministers and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers are expected to address the session.

Here's everything you need to know about the grand event:

Inaugural session at 10.00 am:

The inaugural session will begin at 10.00. During the one-hour session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will speak about the potential of NCR and how this region is playing a crucial role in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

After Chief Minister Adityanath's session, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will address the event and speak about the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh.

Planned Development vs Unplanned Development:

In the second session, Uttar Pradesh Minister Satish Mahana will address the event and speak about "Planned Development vs Unplanned Development". He will also speak about the different initiatives launched by the state government for the development of the region.

Development of the education sector:

The third session will be addressed by Santosh Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education. He will speak about the development of the education sector in NCR.

Law and order:

This session will be addressed by Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh. He will speak about the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police for the safety of women in the state.

Current situation and harmony in NCR:

This session will be addresed by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He will speak about communal harmony in the NCR.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma