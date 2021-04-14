CM Yogi Adityanath even appealed to everyone who came in contact with him to get tested and take precautions. Scroll down to take a look at his tweet

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested COVID-19 positive on April 14, Wednesday. He took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news and said that he is in self-isolation.

On his social media, he wrote, "Shuruwati lakshan dikhne par maine COVID ki jaanch karayi aur meri report positive aayi hai. Main self-isolation me hoon aur chikitsako ke pramarsh ka poorn paalan kar raha hoon. Sabhi Kaary virtually sampaadit kar raha hoon."

This roughly translates into "After coming across initial symptoms I got myself tested for COVID and the report came positive. I am in self-isolation and following everything doctors have asked me to. Meanwhile, I am getting official work done virtually."

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोविड की जांच कराई और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।



मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं। सभी कार्य वर्चुअली संपादित कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

In the following tweet, CM Yogi also appealed to everyone who came in contact with him to get tested and take precautions. He tweeted saying, "Pradesh Sarkar ki sabhi gatividhiyan saamanya roop see sanchalit ho rahi hain. Iss beech jo log bhi mere sampark me aaye who apni jaanch avashya kara lein or etiyaah bartein. (All the activities of the state governement will be operational as usual. Amidst this, who ever has come in my contact should get themselves tested and take precaution.) प्रदेश सरकार की सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य रूप से संचालित हो रही हैं।



इस बीच जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं वह अपनी जांच अवश्य करा लें और एहतियात बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021 Meanwhile, talking about Uttar Pradesh's COVID status, as per Tuesday, the state reported the highest-ever surge in the number of infections in a day that are 18,021 including 85 deaths. This has taken the total toll of UP to 7,23,582 and the deaths have gone up till 9,309.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal