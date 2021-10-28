New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned people against celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Yogi said that his government will press sedition charges against those celebrating Pakistan's win.

India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in their much-anticipated Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 24) in Dubai.

In an interview to a news publication, a screenshot of which was shared by Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter handle, the CM said: "Those celebrating Pakistan's win will be charged with sedition."

The CM's statement comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police took five people into custody for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team after its loss to Pakistan.

"After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks," UP Police said.

"In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody. Investigations are going on and based on evidence, further action will be taken," it added.

According to a PTI report, 3 students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were part of an engineering college in Agra, were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly committing "cyber terrorism" by updating their WhatsApp status to hail Pakistan's victory against India.

"Three engineering college students have been arrested after the complaint received against them on Tuesday," Agra City Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

The three students were from the Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus. The arrest was made following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station.

The FIR against them included, among others, section 66F of the Information Technology Act dealing with the offence of cyber terrorism, punishable with life imprisonment on conviction.

Dr Pankaj Gupta, the institute's director of administration and finance, said: "The college has suspended the three students."

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta