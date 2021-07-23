CM Yogi Adityanath said that no child will suffer without parental care in Uttar Pradesh and his government will provide all necessary resources to help them achieve their dreams.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the "Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojna" to provide assistance to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The scheme was launched by the Chief Minister along with Governor Anandi Ben Patel at a function in Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 12,000 for the first quarter was digitally transferred to the bank accounts of 4,050 such children. Laptops were also provided to eligible children under the scheme.

Speaking at the launch, the CM said that no child will suffer without parental care in Uttar Pradesh and his government will provide all necessary resources to help them achieve their dreams.

“Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana has been launched for children whose parents succumbed to coronavirus. The government is working on another scheme for the welfare of children who lost their parents or legal guardians to non-Covid ailments,” CM Yogi Adityanath said.

“There are 3,810 such children whose mother, father or legal guardian died due to COVID-19. The government has taken the responsibility of these children. At present, an advance 3-month allowance (of Rs 4,000 for each month) is being given to these 4,050 children.

"Arrangements have also been made for children below the age of 18 years who have no guardian or family. Those studying in schools will be given tablets or laptops," the CM added.

Yogi also announced that an amount of 1,01,000 each will be given by the state government for the marriage of orphaned girls.

The CM further said that the scheme was formed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised all states to frame policies to secure the future of such children.

Announcing free education for such children, Yogi said: "Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas are being set up in 18 divisions of UP. Covid orphans in the age group of 11-18 years will be given free education in these institutions."

Meanwhile, Governor Anandiben Patel said: "Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to launch such a scheme (for Covid orphan children). She also advised professors in universities to adopt one such student.

"Take care of one such student (Covid orphan) and invite him/her to your home once a month," the governor advised teachers.

