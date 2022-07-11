UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Concern Over 'Population Imbalance'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed concern over the increasing population in the country and said that everyone, irrespective of their religion or class should equally add to the efforts of population stabilization. Yogi made the comments while speaking at a function to mark the commencement of 'population control fortnight' in the state on World Population Day.

"Vast differences in growth rates of different religious groups may cause chaos and anarchy in the country. It should not happen that the speed or percentage of population growth of any class is more, whereas the natives should be made conscious to control the population through efforts of stabilization," Yogi was quoted as saying by the United News of India.

He added, "Therefore, all religions, classes, and sectors should be equally added to the efforts of population stabilization. The challenge of demographic imbalance should not arise anywhere."

This comes after a report by the United Nations (UN) informed that India's population is likely to surpass that of China next year. The same report also informed that India is expected to have a population of 1.668 billion, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government released the new population policy for 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. In the new population policy, a target had been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030. Yogi, while inaugurating the event, also mentioned that there should be a gap between two children in order to control the population in the state.

"Across the world, from time to time, concerns have been expressed that increasing population can be a hurdle in development, and for the past four decades discussions on it are going on. Population growth is also related to poverty. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030," Yogi had said, as quoted by India Today.