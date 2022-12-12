UP Bypoll Election 2022: Dimple Yadav Takes Oath As Mainpuri's MP

Dimple Yadav achieved a huge victory and defeated BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than 2.5 lakh votes.

Mon, 12 Dec 2022
SAMAJWADI Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, took oath as a member of the House on Monday.

Soon after taking oath in Hindi, Dimple touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and took her blessings. She greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it.

Her husband and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was also seen sitting in the visitors' gallery.

This is Dimple Yadav's second term as a member of parliament in the lower house. She was Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj from May 2012-2019.

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant in October following the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The bypoll was held on December 5, and more than 56 per cent voting was recorded.

Dimple registered a massive victory by defeating Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of more than 2.5 lakh votes. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at the age of 82.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav as a joint candidate of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party lost to Subrata Pathak of BJP by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

(With inputs from ANI)

