Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A video has surfaced on the internet in which a man can be seen wrestling with a health care worker to dodge getting a COVID vaccine shot. In another video, a man climbed a tree as he didn't want to take the vaccine. The viral video is from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

The first video is of a boatman who refused to take the vaccine. "He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine," said Atul Dubey, Block Dev Officer, Reoti.

#WATCH Boatman refuses to take vaccine, mishandles a health care worker



He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine. In another instance,a man climbed tree but took the vaccine eventually: Atul Dubey,Block Dev Officer,Reoti



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/fVk5BGbP46 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The other video is of a man who climbed a tree to escape from taking the COVID shot but took the vaccine eventually.

#WATCH | Ballia, Bihar: Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti says, "A man climbed a tree as he didn't want to take the vaccine, but agreed to take the jab after he was convinced by our team."



(Source: Viral Video) pic.twitter.com/aI054zh9Y4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

"A boatman and another man who climbed a tree (in different viral videos) were reluctant to take vaccines but took the jabs after they were convinced," said Atul Dubey.

The two videos going viral over the internet showcase the challenges faced by healthcare workers in vaccinating apprehensive populations amid a raging Coronavirus situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the country is in full swing to inoculate more and more people against the Coronavirus. In Uttar Pradesh alone 24 crore doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive that was rolled out on January 16 last year. It started with the inoculation of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021. Later, vaccination was rolled out for other populations (18 plus) as well. The Centre has now, allowed the 15 to 18 years age group to get vaccinated. Talks on including younger children are underway.

