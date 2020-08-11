Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the killing and directed the police officials to arrest the culprits within 24 hours

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking piece of news, former Uttar Pradesh BJP district president Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead by three unidentified assailants at his farm in Baghpat on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place in Chhaparauli area of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, happened when Sanjay Khokhar was out on a morning walk in fields near his home.

According to the police, Khokhar was shot multiple times while he was on a morning walk in his farms. His blood-soaked body was later found by the police. A video also doing rounds on social media showed Khokhar lying in a pool of blood in a narrow alley between the fields with big crowd of villagers and police personnel taking stock of the situation.

"We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. however, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. there seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case " said Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief, as quoted by NDTV.

Earlier in May, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anurag Sharma on Wednesday night was shot dead by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur's Aghapur area. Anurag Sharma was also the husband of Rampur councillor.

The BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne unknown assailants when he was returning to his house in Jwala Nagar on his two-wheeler. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

