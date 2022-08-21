UP-Based Extortion Racket That Sent User Details To China Busted By Delhi Police; 22 Arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a Rs 500 crore instant loan-cum-extortion racket and arrested 22 people, including six Chinese nationals, for allegedly providing their user databases to servers based in China and Hong Kong. In a statement, the Delhi Police said that extortion racket was busted by its special unit Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO).

As per the police, the racket involved over 100 apps, which sought malicious permissions from the users. Once they acquired the permissions, these apps uploaded the contacts, chats, messages and images of the users to the servers based in China and Hong Kong.

These apps, the police said, were being hosted from AWS servers and Ali Baba servers. It said that the analysis has revealed that money was being routed to China through Hawala and Cryptocurrencies.

"51 mobile phones, 25 hard disks, and nine laptops containing voluminous data, 19 debit and credit cards, three cars and Rs 4 lakh cash had been recovered from the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The Delhi Police said the probe was launched after hundreds of complaints were received at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal about the extortion racket. It said the IFSO carried out two months of operations after which several raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The gang, the police said, was based out of a call centre in Lucknow. It targeted people who were in dire need of a small loan ranging from Rs 5,000 to 10,000. However, they were forced to pay even in lakhs, the police said.

Once the users download the apps and granted their permissions, the amount would be transferred. For extortion, they were threatened that their morphed n*de photos would be uploaded on the internet if they don't comply with them, the police said, adding that over Rs 500 crore has been siphoned off by racket till now.

The police has also listed the names of the mobile phone apps involved in the case - Raise cash app, PP money app, Rupees master app, Cash ray app, Mobipocket appPapa money app, Infinity cash app, Kredit mango app, Kredit marvel app, CB loan app, Cash advance app, HDB loan app, Cash tree app, RAw loan app, Minute cash app, Cash light app, Cash fish app, HD credit app, Rupees land app, Cash room app, Rupee loan app and Well Kredit app.

Besides, 18 Chinese instant loan apps were also linked to the extortion call centre - Rupee Way, Loan Cube, Wow Rupee, Smart Wallet, Giant Wallet, Hi Rupee, Swift Rupee, Walle twin, Fish club, Yeah cash, Im Loan, Grow tree, Magic Balance, Yocash, Fortune Tree, Super coin and Red Magic.