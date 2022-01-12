Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest elections from Ayodhya consituency. As per Dainik Jagran sources, after a long meet in the BJP office on Wednesday, it has been decided that Yogi Adityanath will contest upcoming UP assembly elections from Ayodhya. As of now, no formal announcement has been made yet after the meeting.

As per the sources, it is likely that after the final approval of this decision in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the proposed Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday, Yogi's seat and other candidates will be announced by the party.

The meeting was held to discuss the poll strategy and deliberate on the name of the probable candidates who will be put before the Central Election Committee (CEC) in a couple of days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the second round of Uttar Pradesh core group meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held at the party headquarters in the national capital where it was decided that Adityanath will contest elections from his traditional consituency.

Adityanath, currently a member of the legislative council, earlier said that he is willing to contest the assembly polls from wherever the party's top brass decides.

Ayodhya, Mathura, and his traditional constituency Gorakhpur, which he has represented in Lok Sabha a number of times, have been seen as the top choice for Adityanath, who is also the head priest of the Goraknath Math.

The chief minister and other senior party leaders from the state, including two deputy chief ministers and its state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, have been holding consultations with the central leadership in the national capital for the last two days. Ayodhya seat is currently represented by BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta in the assembly.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

