A MOTHER-daughter duo in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district allegedly died after putting themselves on fire, on Monday, against an anti-encroachment drive in their village.

Police officers, district administration, and revenue officials were present when 45-year old Pramila Dixit and her 20-year old daughter self immolated. The authorities had gone to the Madauli village in the Rura area of the district to remove alleged encroachments from a “gram samaj” land, a police official said, as qouted by news agency PTI.

Gendan Lal, Pramila’s husband, and Rura Station House Officer Dinesh Gautam were injured as they tried to save the two woman, according to the police official quoted above. The anti-encroachment team had to flee from the village after the family members of the victims allegedly beat up the revenue officer Ashok Singh.

The family members of the two women have also demanded that a First Information Report be registered against Sub-Divisional Magistrate for Maitha Gyaneshwar Prasad, Revenue Officer Ashok Singh, and the others who accompanied them. They have presented their demand to District Magistrate Neha Jain and Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy.

”Locals” had complained against Gendan Lal that he had encroached the “gram samaj” land, officials claimed. Following the incident, Additional Director General of Police for Kanpur Zone Alok Singh and Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar visited the village.

The two women immolated themselves inside their hut when the officials had gone to carry out an anti-encroachment drive, the Superintendent of Police said.

"We have reached the spot and a probe is on," he informed.

State’s main opposition party, Samajwadi Party, described the deaths of the women as “murders” and held the “insensitive” administration responsible for it.

"Under the Yogi (Adityanath) government, Brahmin families are targeted and such incidents are taking place selectively. Like Dalits and backwards, Brahmins are also a target of atrocities of the Yogi government," the opposition party took to micro-blogging site Twitter to target the ruling dispensation in the state.

