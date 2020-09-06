The incident took place near the Trikolia Padhua Bus Station in Sampurnanagar area of the district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Mishra was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri District on Sunday over a case of land dispute. The incident took place near the Trikolia Padhua Bus Station in Sampurnanagar area of the district.

According to Mishra’s family members, the 75-year-old former MLA and his son Sanjeev Mishra were attached upon by a group of men on Sunday. The two were rushed to the CTC hospital, where Mishra was declared dead while his son remains in a critical condition. The postmortem report of Nirvendra Mishra is awaited.

Mishra was in dispute with one Kishan Lal Gupta and one Radheshyam Gupta, who are the residents of residents of Pallia - over the possession of a piece of land. The disputed land was in one Sameer Gupta’s name and Mishra was opposing its possession. The case is in the court. A case under section 107/116 had been registered against Mishra and his son in the past

No arrest has been made in the case so far. Mishra's family members have alleged that UP police is in cahoots with the alleged murderers.

Nirvendra Mishra was a three-time MLA from the Lakhimpur Kheri District.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have condemned the killing of the former MLA. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that the entire state is shocked by the incident.

पुलिस की उपस्थिति में आज दिनदहाड़े लखीमपुर में तीन बार के विधायक रहे श्री निर्वेन्द्र मुन्ना जी की निर्मम हत्या व उनके पुत्र पर हुए क़ातिलाना हमले से प्रदेश हिल गया है. श्रद्धांजलि!



भाजपा राज में प्रदेश की जनता क़ानून-व्यवस्था के विषय पर चिंतित ही नहीं, भयभीत भी है.



निंदनीय!

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 6, 2020

यूपी लखीमपुर खीरी के पूर्व विधायक श्री निर्वेन्द्र कुमार मिश्र उर्फ मुन्ना की निर्मम हत्या व इसी जिले में छात्रा की दुष्कर्म के बाद फन्दा लगाकर की गई हत्या की घटनायें अति-दुःखद व चिन्ताजनक। सरकार दोषियों के खिलाफ ऐसी सख्त कार्रवाई करे जिससे ऐसी दर्दनाक घटनायें प्रदेश में रूकें।

