New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In on Monday categorically rejected the comments made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the backdrop of the controversy over the alleged disrespectful remark made by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad, terming them "unwarranted and narrow-minded".

India, in its response, said, "The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies".

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma while it expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries over their comments.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests", Bagchi said, adding, "we would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions".

The OIC had slammed India for the comments against the Prophet and even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.

"These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them," the OIC said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan