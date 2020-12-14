Speaking at FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting, Rajnath said that the coming generations will remember what the Indian Army achieved this year at the LAC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the Indian Army for its "exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude" shown during the ongoing standoff with Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking at FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting, Rajnath said that the coming generations will remember what the Indian Army achieved this year at the LAC.

"Unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across Indo-Pacific," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union Defence Minister also took a jibe at Pakistan and said that India is a victim of cross-border terrorism but has been fighting the "scourge alone".

"We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, yet have fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us but later, they understood we were right about Pakistan being the fountainhead of terrorism," he said.

Rajnath appeals farmers to consider govt's proposal, says 'we are ready for talks'

Rajnath Singh also appealed the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws to consider their proposal, saying the government is ready for talks.

He said that there "no question of taking retrograde steps against the agricultural sector", adding that the farm laws no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever.

"Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full," he said.

"We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue," he added.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's farm laws along the borders of Delhi over the last 20 days. The farmers want the government to withdraw the laws and bring a bill to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma