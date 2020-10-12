Several parts of Mumbai is witnessing power outages due to the grid failure at Tata Power.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several parts of Mumbai is witnessing power outages due to the grid failure at Tata Power. Areas including Mumbai Central, Thane, Jogeshwari, Wadala, Chembur, Borivali, Dadar, Kandivali, Mira Road have been affected. "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) tweeted.

"There is multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system . 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. Restoration under process," it said. The traffic signals at several intersections in the city have also stopped working

The suburban train services in many parts of Mumbai were affected during peak hours. The Central and Western Railway have suspended its services due to power failure.

1/2. In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.

"#PowerOutage Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us,” the Central Railway wrote on Twitter. The commuters were left stranded at railway stations waiting for trains resume operations. According to reports, it could take a few hours for power to be restored.

In hospitals, authorities immediately began a battery-back up for ventilator and ICUs. Mumbai has always been privileged to be spared power cuts as as the city enjoyed uninterrupted power supply by operators including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power

