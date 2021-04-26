India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry said that people should wear masks even inside their homes, especially if someone is coronavirus positive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases that has led to a shortage of essential medical equipment, including liquid oxygen, the Union Health Ministry on Monday urged people not to panic, saying it is doing "more harm than good".

Noting that appropriate COVID behaviour must be followed, the Health Ministry said that a research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days. It also said that people should wear masks even inside their homes, especially if someone is coronavirus positive.

The Health Ministry, during its press breifing, also said that India has sufficient medical oxygen but the real challenge is to transport it to hospitals. It also said that drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab are critical in fight against COVID-19 pandemic but should be used "rationally".

"We have to reduce the number of cases and use hospital resources optimally. The judicious use of oxygen is very important. Right now, there is an unnecessary panic," AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Health Ministry also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, saying14.19 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, 9.79 crore people aged 45 and above have got the first dose and 1.03 crore in the age bracket have received the second dose. It also said that women can taken COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation as well.

"We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated," ANI quoted Niti Aayog's DR VK Paul as saying.

"Questions are being asked whether vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation. The answer is yes, the vaccine can be taken during periods. This is no reason to postpone vaccination," he added.

India's daily COVID-19 infection tally and death toll have touch new peaks in the past few days.

The country recorded 3,52,991 cases, the highest so far, taking the tally of cases to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma