Unnao Rape Case: Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Senger's 2-Week Bail Period Reduced

EXPELLED BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s interim bail period of two weeks was reduced by the Delhi High Court on Friday. Sengar had been given the bail to attend his daughter’s wedding which is scheduled in February. The former BJP is serving a life sentence for raping a minor Dalit woman in Unnao and being involved in killing of her father.

He had been granted bail by the Delhi High Court on January 16. The duration of this bail period was supposed to be from January 27 to February 10, for him to attend his daughter’s marriage and related functions. A two judge division bench, comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A bamba had given him the bail earlier. On Friday they modified the bail order following a request from the survivor to recall the bail.

The survivor’s argument in the court was that Sengar could harm her and her family if he is released from prison, her advocate Mahmood Pracha said in the court. He also said that his client has been receiving information that Sengar could harm her.

The division bench has now asked Sengar to surrender before jail authorities on February 1, a day after the ‘Tilak’ ceremony scheduled for January 30. Sengar shall be released again on February 6 and surrender again on February 10, two days after the marriage on February 8.

Sengarhad raped the girl in Unnao in 2017. Her father was arrested by the police on fraudulent charges after he filed a case against Sengar. He died while in police custody. Sengar was found guilty of excercising his political clout to silence the survivor’s father. Later while the survivor, her relatives, and a lawyer were going to the court for a hearing in the case they met with an accident with an unidentified truck.

Sengar is a former MLA who won the election on a BJP ticket. He was a popular leader of the party in Unnao. Sengar has also filed a plea against the conviction and the sentence handed to him and he has filed another plea for regular bail. Both of the cases are currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

The survivor’s plea also argues that Sengar had concealed that he is convicted in the case of her father’s custodial death whe he made the plea for bail. She also argued that the CBI also failed to highlight this point.

