Unlock 5.0: It was expected that cinema halls will reopen in Unlock 4.0 but the government decided not to allow them to function because of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Even after multiple requests from the Multiplex Association of India, the government decided not to reopen the cinema halls across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: When will cinema halls across India reopen? This question has been frequently asked people across the country, ever since the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

It was expected that cinema halls will reopen in Unlock 4.0 but the government decided not to allow them to function because of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Even after multiple requests from the Multiplex Association of India, the government decided not to reopen the cinema halls across the country.

Earlier this month, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare had suggested the Ministry of Home Affairs to reopen cinema halls across the country in a graded manner. To ensure social distancing in cinema halls, Khare had suggested that "alternate seats in first and next rows should be kept vacant".

"We have already issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting and production activities for TV and film shootings. The SOPs are also ready for reopening cinema halls. Definitely, we will purse this matter with the Home Ministry," Khare had said, as reported by the Hindu Businessline.

"From Unlock 1-2, slowly things are opening up and cinema halls and malls are closely linked together and go together. Many malls have also complained that they are not getting footfalls because cinema halls have not reopened. So we will talk to the Home Ministry about this," he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed cinema halls to reopen in the state from October 1. She, however, noted that only 50 participants will be allowed and social distancing norms will have to be followed.

The central government, on the other hand, had released the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 in which it said that cinema halls will remain shut till September 30. "All services, except the following shall be permitted outside containment zones: cinema halls, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma