Centre will soon announce fresh guidelines under the fifth stage of nationwide unlock and we may see further relaxations on school, economic activity and cinema halls

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to announce fresh guidelines under the fifth stage of nationwide unlock. In the fourth phase, we saw the government giving multiple relaxations including resumption of Metro services and allowing students of Classes 9-12 to visit schools voluntarily from 21 September. Last week, during the virtual meet with state CM, Prime Minister Narendra asked the state governments to focus on “micro containment zones” to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus instead of shutting down activities. The unlock 5 also holds significance because the months of October also marks the beginning of a long festive season in India. Here's what we can expect in Unlock 5

Cinema Halls: In the fourth phase, government allowed opening of malls, salons, restaurants, gyms but the restrictions on cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks stayed. Despite fervent appeals by Multiplex Association of India, only open-air theatres were alllowed to resume operations from September 21. We may expect the government to ease restrictions on cinema halls. Last month, Information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare proposed a sitting arrangement formula for movie theatres. As per the plan alternate seats in the first row and the next were to be kept vacant in order to maintain social distancing. Notably, West Bengal has become the first state to allow theatres and cinema halls to open from October 1. The state government has asked cinema halls and other stage shows to resume operations from October 1 with 50 participants or less.

Schools, colleges reopening: Depsite stiff opposition from various corners, many states went ahead with Home Ministry directions to ropen schools for students class 9 to 12 from September 21 on vuluntary basis. However, many states like Delhi and Kerala deferred the activity to next month. Partial restriction is expected to continue for the next month as well. However, primary classes are expected to remain closed for next month as well. Meanwhile, colleges have already started conduction admission tests and the new session may commence from next month in online mode.

Tourism: The tourism sector has been worst affected by the lockdown. It has remained closed for more than six months now. Recently, we witnessed some recovery with the reopening of tourist destinations, including Taj Mahal. States like Odisha and Uttarakhand are gradually opening eth torusim sector. Uttarakhand government has allowed tourist entry to the state without any negative report or institutional quarantine rules. Odisha's Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has also announced that tourist destinations across the state will be reopened for the public in October. The Sikkim government has also permitted hotels, home-stays and other tourism-related services to resume operations from October 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha