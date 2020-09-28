Unlock 5.0 Maharashtra: The state government said that it has prepared the SOPs for reopening of restaurants in the state and will take a decision soon.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Nearly six months after the Centre imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants and din-in services in Maharashtra will likely reopen from October. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his government has prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and will take a decision soon.

In a statement, the state government said that Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with officials from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur and discussed the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra.

"The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned," the state government quoted Thackeray saying.

"A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," it added.

The statement quoted Thackeray saying that the SOPs have been prepared keeping the restaurateurs in mind, adding that wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance will be compulsory.

"It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants," the state government quoted Thackeray as saying.

All restaurants, dine-in services across India were closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. However, the central government has provided several relaxations over the last couple of months. However, restaurants and dine-in services still remain close.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has affected 13,39,232 people and claimed 35,571 lives in Maharashtra so far. Currently, there are 2,73,228 active coronavirus cases in the state while 10,30,015 have recovered from the infection, taking the state's recovery rate to 76.91 per cent.

In last 24 hours in the state, Mumbai city recorded 2,261 cases and 44 deaths during the day, which took the case tally to 1,98,846 and fatality count to 8,794. Pune city reported 1,557 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 763, Nashik city 875, Nagpur city 928, Nanded city 258, Aurangabad city 210, Sangli city 147, Ahmednagar city 141.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma