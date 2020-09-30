The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh set of guidelines as part of the nationwide unlock 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh set of guidelines as part of the nationwide unlock 5. The government has called for strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones till October 31. The revised guidelines have been issued even as the covid-19 tally in India crossed 62 lakhs on Wednesday. The government has made it clear that there would be fewer restrictions and more relaxations in the coming days. Under the revised rules, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes permitted to open with 50% seating from october 15. The SOPs for the same will be issued by I&B Ministry.

States and Union Territories can take a call on reopening schools & coaching centres post October 15th in a graded manner. Entertainment parks and similar places have been allowed to reopen from october 15 outside containment zones. All international scheduled commercial flights will remain suspended except those permitted by MHA.

Here are the guidelines issued by the home ministry

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement. There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.

Opening of Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner.

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of

School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view. Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha