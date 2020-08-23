With coronavirus situation improving in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hinted that Delhi Metro could soon resume services for residents of the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eversince the government lifted curbs on movement within and between states, Delhiites have been waiting for Delhi Metro to resume its services in the national capital. When Jagran spoke to DMRC officials last month, they said that they are waiting for instructions from the central government in this regard. However, with coronavirus situation improving in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hinted that Delhi Metro could soon resume services for residents of the city.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will make a decision soon."

According to reports, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all prepared and once the Centre gives its nod, the services can resume as soon as the first week of September. Unlock 3, the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-induced lockdown will also end on August 31, when the government is expected to lift more restrictions in Unlock 4 and allow the metro services to resume in Delhi.

On 20 August, MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh had also conducted an inspection of Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the busiest stations in the city. The DMRC also tweeted that the routine inspection was to check the effective functioning of various systems.

Although the DMRC termed it a routine inspection, it was quite significant amid the wide expectations of the resumption of metro services.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 when the government had imposed a 'Janta Curfew', a trial before the complete nation-wide shut down two days later.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma