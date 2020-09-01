The DDMA said that there will be no change in the containment measures, imposed in the national capital to contain the spread of the coronavirus, till Wednesday (September 2).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the Centre on Saturday announced the guidelines for the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country, termed as Unlock 4.0, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday ordered status-quo in the capital.

The DDMA said that there will be no change in the containment measures, imposed in the national capital to contain the spread of the coronavirus, till Wednesday (September 2).

The DDMA also said that further orders will be issued after Wednesday to resume the Metro Rail services in Delhi in a graded manner from September 7, in line with Centre’s guidelines to resume the Metro services across the country from the given date.

According to the latest orders, all economic activities including the hotels and weekly markets will continue to function in the national capital.

“The government of Delhi has reviewed the present situation of Covid-19 and it has been considered appropriate to continue the restrictions on the activities presently not permitted and maintain the status quo till September 2”, the DDMA order stated.

“A direction has been issued to all district magistrates and authorities concerned to strictly enforce the status quo”, the order further said.

However, the status-quo order again restricted the gyms and yoga centre owners across the capital, who have been demanding permission to operate since Unlock 3.0 started in August.

The government has already extended the trial period of weekly markets, which were opened on August 24 after a tussle between the elected government and the lieutenant governor. The trial period has now been extended by a week to September 6.

The DDMA has also extended the lockdown in 833 containment zones in Delhi till September, in line with the MHA guidelines, which said that lockdown will continue in containment zones demarcated by the state and district authorities.

Delhi has so far witnessed nearly 1.75 lakh cases of coronavirus and nearly 15,000 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the national capital.

Posted By: Talib Khan