New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government is likely to allow metro services across the country to resume operation as part of unlock 4.0 guidelines. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon be releasing guidelines for the fourth phase of opening up of lockdown and is expected to allow the resumption of metro services, news agency PTI reported.

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the ‘Unlock 4’ phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins, but schools and colleges will not reopen immediately, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha