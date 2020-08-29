The Unlock 4.0 comes at a time when the coronavirus has afflicted over 3.46 million people in the country while over 62,500 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the country so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fourth phase of the opening of the economy after the coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country will begin from September 1, 2020, and is termed as Unlock 4.0.

The unlock process -- government’s phase-wise upliftment of lockdown -- began from June with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country, and later shopping malls, religious places and unrestricted intra and inter-state travel. However, several activities including schools and colleges and Metro rail services were remained shut.

Now in the Unlock 4.0, the government is planning to resume several other activities and give further relaxations in the already opened up activities.

As the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 is expected anytime soon, here’s what to expect from September 1 in the country:

- The government is expected to allow metro services in Delhi-NCR from September 1. The metro services were halted since March 22, when PM Modi announced the Janata curfew in the country. The government is likely to bring contactless ticketing system and passengers will not be allowed to use tokens.

- According to the expected rules for travelling in Metro, alternate seating arrangements will be made for the passengers, which means that the passengers have to sit leaving a seat in-between vacant.

- Too many people will not be allowed to stand inside the Metro and it will be necessary for all the passengers to wear face masks. Violators will be fined and will also be returned from the station.

- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are expected to remain shut during the Unlock 4.0 in wake of the unabated rise in the coronavirus cases in the country.

- The Centre is expected to allow bars to serve liquor over the counter for takeaways. Hotels and restaurants have already been allowed in some parts of the country.

- Cinema halls will also remain shut as it won’t be feasible to run shows with only 25-30% capacity due to physical distancing norms.

- Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is mulling to start the academic year for various degree colleges from September 1 with online classes. The government is also thinking to start the offline classes from October 1.

- Karnataka government may also push for opening cinema halls and allowing the sale of liquor in restaurants in relief to the hospitality sector.

- The Bengal government has also said that domestic flights from coronavirus hotspots will be allowed to land in Kolkata in Unlock 4.0. “We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six Covid-19 hotspot states. So from September 1, flight services from these six states (Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad) can resume thrice a week,” CM Mamata Banerjee said.

- However, the Bengal has decided that the state will be under complete lockdown twice a week during the Unlock 4.0.

- Local trains in Mumbai will not resume in this phase. As of now, a limited number of suburban trains are operating in the MMR region from June 14. Mumbai police have also warned motorists that they will impound vehicles if they cannot show a valid reason for being out.

- Chennai has announced that e-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement. Restrictions on liquor shops and hotels may be eased in the city in Unlock 4.0.

Posted By: Talib Khan